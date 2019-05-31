|
William Leroy Wilmoth
February 2, 1927 - April 28, 2019
70 year Resident of Alameda
Passed away in Alameda April 28, 2019. Husband of the Late Ruby Wilmoth. Father of Harry, Karen and the late Billy. Retired from the US Navy. Memorial Service June 9, 2019 10:30am with Military Honors on the USS Hornet (Navel Museum) Hanger 3, Alameda, CA. Private interment at Golden Gate National Cemetery, San Bruno, CA. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
Published in East Bay Times on May 31, 2019