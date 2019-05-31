East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
USS Hornet (Navel Museum), Hanger 3
Alameda, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Wilmoth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Leroy Wilmoth


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Leroy Wilmoth Obituary
William Leroy Wilmoth
February 2, 1927 - April 28, 2019
70 year Resident of Alameda
Passed away in Alameda April 28, 2019. Husband of the Late Ruby Wilmoth. Father of Harry, Karen and the late Billy. Retired from the US Navy. Memorial Service June 9, 2019 10:30am with Military Honors on the USS Hornet (Navel Museum) Hanger 3, Alameda, CA. Private interment at Golden Gate National Cemetery, San Bruno, CA. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).


View the online memorial for William Leroy Wilmoth
Published in East Bay Times on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now