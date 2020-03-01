|
William McKillop
June 3, 1933 - Feb. 23, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
William (Bill) McKillop passed away on February 23, 2020 at the age of 86. He is survived by four daughters: Lesley McKillop, Robin McKillop, Aileen Wilson and Valerie Morris and four granddaughters. A native to Aberdeen, Scotland, Bill received a B.S. degree from the University of Aberdeen and a PhD in Agricultural and Resource Economics from UC Berkeley. He joined the UC Berkeley staff in 1964 as a professor of Forestry Economics and retired in 1996. Bill had a great love of the outdoors and spent many hours mountain climbing and hiking. In his later years, he enjoyed wine tasting, dinners out and time spent with friends. He will be missed by family and friends alike. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bill's memory to .
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020