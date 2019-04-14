|
|
William "Bill" Mott
1932 ~ 2019 Age 86
San Francisco Native
Resided in Contra Costa since 1967. Bill was predeceased by his loving wife Janice Mott. He was also predeceased by his daughter Valerie Mott Nichols.
Bill is survived by daughter Roni (Mott) Jackson and her husband Alan Jackson.
Bill attended Mission High School and City College, where he played football. He was a Veteran of the Korean War, also a 30 year veteran of the SF Police Dept. He coached PAL, Pop Warner, De La Salle and Concord High football. He loved to ride his bike, travel and play softball.
There were many people who cared for Bill. Roni gives them and everyone else who cared for dad, heartfelt gratitude. Bill and Janice's final resting place is Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please write a short comment on how you knew Bill at Legacy.com
Rest in Peace Dad!
View the online memorial for William "Bill" Mott
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019