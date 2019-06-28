William Noble

October 20, 1925 - June 23, 2019

El Cerrito

William ("Bill") Noble passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 at the age of 93.

Bill was born and raised in San Leandro, California. A proud descendant of immigrants from the Azores and Madeira, he maintained a lifelong connection to his Portuguese roots. Bill was the youngest of four children.

In 1943 at the height of U.S. involvement in World War II, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was 18 years old. He served three years on the USS Luzon, a naval ship which provided repair facilities for amphibious, patrol, and landing craft. Bill served as a crewman on the Luzon during the perilous American engagement in the Pacific theater, as well as after the war, providing fleet and repair services to ships supporting occupation operations in Japan.

After the war, Bill joined the Plumbing and Steamfitters' union, Local 159, and after 60 years of membership, has the distinction of being one of the longest card-carrying members of the union. He was married to his first wife, Ann, for 20 years and had three sons, John, Edward, and Daniel (dec. 1997).

In 1972 Bill married Dolores, and Bill became a second father to Dolores's children, Paul, Michael, and Tina. Constant companions, Bill and Dolores shared an interest in researching their common Portuguese ancestry, travel, and the Cal Bears.

Bill was a natural raconteur, a quick wit, and a generous spirit, who enriched the lives of everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed, but his memory will live on in our hearts.

Bill leaves behind the following family: Wife Dolores Noble; sons John Noble and Edward Noble; Stepchildren Paul James, Michael James and Tina Jones; Grandchildren Burke, Michael, Morgan, Melissa, Alicia and Melanie, and great-grandchildren John and Will.

A viewing will be held on July 2, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Wilson & Kratzer Mortuaries Chapel of the Mission Bells, 13644 San Pablo Ave., San Pablo, CA. Mass will be held on July 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. St. Jerome Catholic Church, 308 Carmel Ave, El Cerrito, CA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or .





