|
|
William Orville Moon
June 25, 1937 - December 9, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
William "Bill" Moon, 82, died peacefully on December 9, 2019 at home in Walnut Creek, surrounded by his wife and family, from a fast-growing brain tumor diagnosed two months prior. A memorial will be held at 5 pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Walnut Creek United Methodist Church. Reception follows.
William Orville Moon was born on June 25, 1937 in Alexandria, Alabama to Julia (Wilkens) and Orville Moon. The family, including Bill and his two younger sisters, moved fourteen times in fifteen years, as dictated by Orville's military postings. They lived in Alabama, New Jersey, Indiana, South Carolina, Maryland, New York and Texas, finally settling in California in late 1952. This is where Bill truly found his home. He was in Pleasant Hill High School's first graduating class of 1955. He met and married his high school sweetheart Barbara "Bunny" Kavelman, and had a son and two daughters. In 1960, Bill graduated from San Francisco State University, after having asked the Dean what degree he could finish in the least amount of time. Economics. Bill was a fantastic salesperson, and had great success in the emerging plastics industry where he worked for many years, supporting his young family.
After Bill and Bunny divorced, Bill had the good fortune to meet Sue Houweling. Bill and Sue were married nearly 35 years, and created a remarkable, loving blended family. During those years, Bill owned and operated R&R Reconstruction, a construction company specializing in residential remodels and insurance jobs throughout Contra Costa County. Bill retired in the early nineties, but continued to pursue his passions, including most recently new technologies and innovations, investment strategies and politics. He became an even more devoted grandfather and great-grandfather who was immensely proud of his grandchildren, and took enormous pleasure in their varied interests and the experiences they shared with him.
Bill was preceded in death by his son Keith Moon and grandson Todd "T.C." Miller. He is survived by his wife Sue Houweling, his daughters Lori Moon and Lesli van Moon, step-children Tonya Miller and Todd Houweling, grandchildren Brett Coleman (Miller), Chris and Jeremy Moon, Oliver and Nicola van Moon and James and Jack Houweling, his great-grandchildren Deacon, Remington and Savvy Lou Coleman, and his sisters Doris McElroy and Barbara Moon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Cancer Support Community – East Bay, 3276 McNutt Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA 94597. Bill's family has been hit hard by the ravages of cancer, and he would be happy knowing funds were flowing to a worthwhile cause. Finally, if you want to do one more thing for Bill, he would ask that you vote to reclaim our country this coming November.
View the online memorial for William Orville Moon
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019