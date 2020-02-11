|
William Pfeifer
April 23, 1954 - January 21, 2020
Orinda, CA
Bill succumbed to pneumonia after a yearlong valiant battle with esophageal cancer. Born in Piedmont, CA, Bill graduated from Piedmont High School, UC Davis with an Economics degree and an MBA from Golden Gate University. Right out of college, Bill began his 30-year career in Algeria with Bechtel Corporation. This began his traveling adventures. Upon returning to San Francisco as a Project Manager, his work took him throughout the United States and overseas. After retirement, Bill consulted with software companies bringing his strong leadership skills and strategic planning expertise.
Bill was a unique individual, incredibly intelligent with a slightly devilish sparkle in his eye. He had a great sense of humor and zest for life. He was a free spirit, creative, always a gentleman, and had the ability to just be himself.
A Bohemian Club member for over 30 years, he enjoyed many encampments with this friends and campmates along the Russian River. A Contra Costa Country Club member for 23 years, he served on the Finance and Hospitality Committees and the Board of Directors. He enjoyed playing golf but after retirement, he needed another passion. With his keen eye, he first remodeled and redecorated his home and garden, then decided to take up painting to expand his creative side and learn new skills. He started taking art classes, then painted metal art before moving to oils on canvas.
Bill is survived by his loving partner, Debbie Pellegrini; former wife, Carmon Newberry; his son, Jason Pfeifer (Kelly) and grandchildren Grayson and Finley of Danville; daughter, Jessica Pfeifer of Walnut Creek; and his stepdaughter, Annie Pellegrini Joseph (Navarre) and grandchildren, Zuzana and Jolie of San Leandro.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 15 at 1:00 pm at Contra Costa County Club, 801 Golf Course Road, Pleasant Hill, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 11, 2020