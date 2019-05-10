William R. Brink

February 20, 1931 - April 24, 2019

Resident of Lafayette, CA (Formerly of Birmingham, MI)

William R. (Bill) Brink was born in Holland, MI and spent most of his life in Michigan. He moved to Northern California in 2016 to be near his daughters. He earned a degree in Accounting from Michigan State College (now Michigan State University) in 1954. Bill started his career in the Detroit office of Arthur Andersen and then went to work for one of his clients, Valenite Metals/Valeron Corporation, where he enjoyed a career in international business. He was a life-long Spartan fan and a generous supporter of The Eli Broad College of Business. Along with his wife, Carol, Bill traveled the world and visited each of the seven continents. Photography was his hobby and he carried a camera wherever he traveled.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Susan Sherratt (Richard) of Alameda and Karen Pauli (Ronald) of Moraga, along with four grandchildren: William (Lauren Conley), Caroline, Kathryn and Mark. His sister, Marilyn Bridges, of Milford, MI, also survives him. He was predeceased by his loving wife of fifty-two years, Carol Fredericks Brink, along with his parents, Rudolph and Helen Takken Brink and brother, Donald Robert Brink.

Donations in Bill's memory may be made to "The William and Carol Brink Innovation Fund", The Eli Broad College of Business, Michigan State University, Development and Alumni Relations Office, 632 Bogue Street, N505, East Lansing, MI 48824.

GO GREEN!

For further information please call: Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745)





View the online memorial for William R. Brink Published in East Bay Times on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary