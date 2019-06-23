|
|
William Richard Linehan
Sept. 16, 1945 - June 19, 2019
Oakland
After a brief battle with cancer, Bill passed away at his home in Oakland surrounded by his family.
He leaves behind his wife, Linda, three children - Amy, Meghan and Joe- and four grandchildren - Sadie, his namesake William, Ian and Wyatt.
Bill began to practice law in 1975 with a speciality in criminal defense. Known as a "lion in the courtroom", he always represented his clients in deference to fairness, truth, and the law.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Civil Liberties Union.
Published in East Bay Times on June 23, 2019