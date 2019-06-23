Home

William Richard Linehan


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Richard Linehan Obituary
William Richard Linehan
Sept. 16, 1945 - June 19, 2019
Oakland
After a brief battle with cancer, Bill passed away at his home in Oakland surrounded by his family.
He leaves behind his wife, Linda, three children - Amy, Meghan and Joe- and four grandchildren - Sadie, his namesake William, Ian and Wyatt.
Bill began to practice law in 1975 with a speciality in criminal defense. Known as a "lion in the courtroom", he always represented his clients in deference to fairness, truth, and the law.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Civil Liberties Union.


Published in East Bay Times on June 23, 2019
