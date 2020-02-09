|
|
William Rogers Fernando Jr.
October 11, 1934 - February 5, 2020
Resident of Rodeo
Bill Fernando passed away on February 5, 2020 at age 85. His generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.
Bill enjoyed a 30 year career with the City of El Cerrito, retiring as the Superintendent of Public Works. He also had a long career with Northern California County Fairs, first as an exhibitor and for the past 15 years as a judge and as Exhibit Superintendent of floriculture at the Alameda and Solano County Fairs. Bill loved sharing his cooking talents with family, friends and to support many charitable events. His proudest moments were spending time with his grandchildren and attending their many games and events.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Joyce, devoted children, Debbie Gaspari (Paul), Roger Fernando (Sue), Michelle Curry (Ted), Greg Fernando (Christine), 13 grandchildren, Andrew Gaspari (Regina), Matthew Gaspari (Carolyn), William Fernando, Nicole Fernando, Paige Fernando, Madeline Curry, Daniel Curry (Amanda), Chloe Curry, Joseph Curry, Nicholas Fernando (Mackenzie), Vincent Fernando (Jenessa), Branden Fernando, Anastasia Fernando, and 3 great grandchildren, Brooklyn Fernando, Carson Fernando and Eleanor Gaspari.
Friends and family are invited to funeral services on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, 825 7th Street, Rodeo, CA. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital (Acorn) Branches, Inc., St. Patrick's Church, or .
View the online memorial for William Rogers Fernando Jr.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020