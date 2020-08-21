William "Bill" Roy SchoonoverJune 24, 1931 - July 31, 2020Resident of Clayton, CABill passed away on July 31, 2020 at the age of 89 from Cancer at home with his family by his side. Born in Kansas City, MO. Bill loved sports and played semi-pro baseball. During the Korean War he enlisted into the Naval Reserves. Bill was working at Nelly Don's Dress Manufacturers when he met his future wife Margaret Falkenbach. In 1953 he married Margaret and had 2 daughters. In 1962 while working for Greyhound Bus Lines, Bill and family were transferred to San Francisco,CA. Bill loved California as he could play golf all year round. Bill also coached a Concord Continental Little League baseball team the Giants. Bill was an avid photographer which he learned from his dad and when home videos came out he couldn't wait to enjoy all the new technology. After retiring he joined the SIRs Clayton Brand 124 and enjoyed playing golf, bowling and the great friendships he formed with the other members. Bill was preceded in death by his father and mother Wilson and Lois Schoonover, brothers Robert (Deanie) Schoonover, Dean (Sharon) Schoonover, Theodore (Alice) Schoonover and Granddaughter Lindsey Bowles. Bill is survived by wife Margaret of 67 years, daughters Denise (Alan) Bowles and Deborah (Joe) Faulds. Grandchildren Travis Bowles, Alicia Hardin, Corrie (John) Filstrup, Becca (Mike) Travato, Bryan (Jess) Faulds. Great grandkids Olivia & Brooklyn Filstrup and Theodore Travato.Nautilus Society (510) 568-5400