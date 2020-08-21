1/1
William Roy "Bill" Schoonover
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Roy Schoonover
June 24, 1931 - July 31, 2020
Resident of Clayton, CA
Bill passed away on July 31, 2020 at the age of 89 from Cancer at home with his family by his side. Born in Kansas City, MO. Bill loved sports and played semi-pro baseball. During the Korean War he enlisted into the Naval Reserves. Bill was working at Nelly Don's Dress Manufacturers when he met his future wife Margaret Falkenbach. In 1953 he married Margaret and had 2 daughters. In 1962 while working for Greyhound Bus Lines, Bill and family were transferred to San Francisco,CA. Bill loved California as he could play golf all year round. Bill also coached a Concord Continental Little League baseball team the Giants. Bill was an avid photographer which he learned from his dad and when home videos came out he couldn't wait to enjoy all the new technology. After retiring he joined the SIRs Clayton Brand 124 and enjoyed playing golf, bowling and the great friendships he formed with the other members. Bill was preceded in death by his father and mother Wilson and Lois Schoonover, brothers Robert (Deanie) Schoonover, Dean (Sharon) Schoonover, Theodore (Alice) Schoonover and Granddaughter Lindsey Bowles. Bill is survived by wife Margaret of 67 years, daughters Denise (Alan) Bowles and Deborah (Joe) Faulds. Grandchildren Travis Bowles, Alicia Hardin, Corrie (John) Filstrup, Becca (Mike) Travato, Bryan (Jess) Faulds. Great grandkids Olivia & Brooklyn Filstrup and Theodore Travato.
Nautilus Society (510) 568-5400


View the online memorial for William "Bill" Roy Schoonover

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved