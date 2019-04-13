Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM The Ruth Bancroft Garden Walnut Creek , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for William Ryan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Ryan

Bill Ryan passed away on April 1, 2019. He was loved by his family and friends for his integrity, genuine caring for others, his intelligence and his wonderful sense of humor.

He was born March 10, 1935 in Paterson, New Jersey. His father was a Lt. Colonel in the army medical core who established and trained MASH units in India and Korea. Being an "army brat" he attended many high schools, the last move for the family being the Presidio in San Francisco where he convinced the Base Commander into providing him a building to organize a Boy Scout Troop and Teen Club.

He graduated with a B.S. from U.C. Berkeley in Public Health Engineering in 1958, a Master of Science degree in Food Science in 1971 and a PhD in Ecology from U.C. Davis in 1973. He designed his own PhD by consolidating four different majors, requiring some serious convincing of each professor in those majors, for a well-rounded look on environmental problems. He later taught an environmental class at U.C. Davis on the practical applications of waste management by leading students on tours to local food processing plants and waste systems. He was a very early adopter of managing waste; always with an eye towards leaving our environment in a better place.

While living in Danville, Bill met the love of his life, Jeanne, and married her in 1974, settling in Danville where both had been living since 1964. Their four offspring attended San Ramon Valley High School. He enjoyed being a boy's youth soccer coach for three years. Never having played soccer, he studied a book on soccer while away on a business trip and once took the team to a runner up of the division. He loved mentoring the young boys in the neighborhood always enjoying their pranks and laughter.

In 1963 he started the William Ryan Co in Danville focusing on system process designs, installations, maintenance and equipment sales. The company proudly continues as Ryan Process in Benicia.

While well accomplished, Bill took himself lightly and enjoyed many creative outlets. In the Spring of each year he was known for crafting a humorous letter about the events of the Ryan's past year. He created birthday cards with a personal poem for the recipient which will be remembered dearly by those who received them. His musical talents were many and varied which is especially impressive given the loss of hearing in one ear at a very early age. The harmonica birthday rendition he played is a cherished family memory.

In the mid 70's he became involved with the alcohol and drug abuse of teens and started a local chapter of Community Against Substance Abuse (CASA). He was a member of the Danville Rotary and later joined San Ramon Valley Branch SIRS, particularly enjoying their bocce ball group. He also organized CERTS for his neighborhood ensuring others were well prepared for the "big shake."

Bill was a ten-year Natural Science Docent with his wife, Jeanne, at the Oakland Museum of CA, leading tours with colorful storytelling and imagination that captivated the attention of the children and adults alike. Bill and Jeanne were OMCA Art Guild Presidents for two years enjoying the activities and fundraising for the Museum.

Bill and Jeanne enjoyed traveling throughout the world with the Art Guild, their many friends, children and grandchildren. Bill loved to learn the language of many of the countries being toured learning seven languages. They also enjoyed traveling on their power-boat to places from Mexico to Alaska.

Bill is survived by his wife Jeanne, sons Robert and James, step-children, Michael and Shelley Brooding, grandchildren, Jim, Delani, Dalton, Kayla, and Grace Ryan, Jaimie and Joey Brooding, Alexander and Andrew Askins, and three great granddaughters, sister Virginia Kersey, nephew Kelly Kersey, wife Susan, niece Cindy Ceccarelli, and husband Mike. He was loved and will be forever missed by family.

Bill was a true believer in conservation, respecting our planet and its natural beauty for future generations. In lieu of flowers if you wish to contribute please consider Save Mt. Diablo, The Ruth Bancroft Garden or a .

There will be a celebration of life on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at The Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek at 11:00am.





