William (Bill) Sargenti

June 20, 1952 - February 20, 2019

Concord

Bill Sargenti was born in San Francisco CA on 06/20/1952. Bill, lived the remainder of his years in Concord CA where he enjoyed racing, bowling, water skiing, and traveling with his wife Carla.

Bill preceded his loving wife Carla Sargenti, his step sons Keith (Rachel) & Josh (Jaclyn), his 3 grandchildren Macie June, Cooper William, & Crew Timothy, his mother in law Ellen Marie, his Nieces and Nephew, Corinne, Linda, Ron, and Sandy, his great Nieces and Nephews, Anthony, Erik, Sharon, Amber-Lin, Connor, Evelyn, Jennifer, Andrew, and Philip.

Bill has so generously helped and loved so many people and will be so dearly missed.

Bills celebration of life will be held at the Centre Concord, 5298 Clayton Road, Concord CA, on April 28, 2019 at 11:00 am.

A special thank you to the individuals on B.A.R.T, the paramedics, firefighters and Doctors at Highland Hills Hospital in Oakland CA that worked hard and long on Bills behalf.

If you would like to honor Bill by giving a donation to the , the Society will send a card to the honoree or family acknowledging your gift.

Bill, you will live forever in our hearts, we love you.





