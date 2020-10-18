William Schultz
January 24, 1944 - October 1, 2020
Montclair Village, Oakland, CA
William (Bill) Bernard Schultz, 76, passed away at the Palo Alto Veterans Hospital on October 1. He was born in Salem, Oregon on January 24, 1944. His mother, Rosemary Huffman Schultz and father William G. Schultz preceded him in death.
Bill was a wonderful husband, incredible friend, highly decorated Marine Corps combat veteran, avid golfer, gifted wood worker, competitive bridge player and die-hard Oregon State Beaver believer.
Soon after his birth his family moved to McCook, Nebraska. Though his job and service took him to many different cities and countries he always considered McCook his home. He graduated from McCook High School in 1962 and attended Oregon State University where he was a proud fraternity brother of Beta Theta Pi and graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
Upon graduation he received a commission in the United States Marine Corps. In November 1967 as a 2nd Lt he graduated in the top of his USMC Basic Class. He was assigned to serve in Vietnam. In December 1967 he joined India Company, 3rd Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment. He spent the next 13 months with the unit as a Platoon Commander, Executive Officer and Company Commander. He saw considerable action during the Tet Offensive, Battle of Khe Sanh and the summer of 1968. For his service he received numerous awards including The Bronze Star with Combat V, The Combat Action Award and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. He also received extensive exposure to Agent Orange, which took his life 52 years later. After Vietnam he served with the 6th Fleet in the Mediterranean. He was discharged from the Marine Corps in 1970 as a Captain.
After the Marine Corps he returned to Oregon State where he earned an MBA in 1972. He spent the next 48 years in various sales and senior management positions in the HVAC business. He was Western Regional Manager for Phoenix Controls and retired in 2010.
In 1973 he moved to the Bay Area. On December 6, 1986 he married Alice Cameron who survives. They were married for 34 years and lived in Montclair Village in Oakland, CA. All of their many friends agree that they were the perfect couple. They traveled extensively throughout the world, spent many happy days working on and enjoying their holiday home in Bend, Oregon and entertaining their extensive and varied groups of friends.
Bill was always very busy with his many interests but was happiest working and holding court from his woodworking shop in his garage. His interests included competitive level bridge, golf (he played over 400 courses throughout the world), and for 30 years coordinating the monthly golf game with the Walnut Creek Swingers. After retirement he became involved with Sons In Retirement (SIR), Branch 146, playing golf and organizing bridge games.
Bill was a caring, generous person and formed many lifelong friends. Everyone who knew him will miss his humor, good deeds, sage advice, lousy golf, excellent bridge and the obligatory staged photo before you left his company.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the McCook Education Foundation (P.O.Box 782,McCook, Nebraska) or Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. https://www.marineheritage.org/makedonation.html
