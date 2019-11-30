Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
(New) Talent Community Center
104 E. Main Street
Talent, OR
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Clayton Valley Presbyterian Church
1578 Kirker Pass Road
Clayton, CA
William Sherman Lamb


1950 - 2019
William Sherman Lamb Obituary
William Sherman Lamb
April 11, 1950 - Nov 17, 2019
Salamanca, Spain
William Sherman Lamb passed away at the age of 69 on Nov. 17, 2019 in Salamanca, Spain, where he and his wife Kelly had recently moved, after living in Talent Oregon for many years. Sherman had also been a resident of Berkeley, Oakland and Alamo, California.
He is survived by his wife Kelly Lamb, sisters Diana Barkley and Ann Weber, brother-in-laws Dennis Barkley and Charles Weber, nieces Barbara Barkley and Cynthia Barkley, and nephew Randall Weber.
A man of many talents, Sherman was a lawyer in California and Oregon, a vineyard manager and a wine maker. He was a Mason. He served on the Oregon Land Conservation and Development Commission, the Talent, Oregon Planning Commission and as a Talent City Councilman. An athlete his entire life, Sherman rode bicycles long distances, ran, swam, and was an avid skier. He enjoyed backpacking and camping. His love and enthusiasm for life will be missed by all those who knew him.
There will be two catered celebration services: 2:00 pm Sunday, December 1, 2019 at (New) Talent Community Center, 104 E. Main Street, Talent, OR, and 11:30 am Friday, December 6, 2019 at Clayton Valley Presbyterian Church, 1578 Kirker Pass Road, Clayton, CA. In August 2020 Sherm's ashes will be spread in the mountains he loved.
In Sherm's memory you may send a donation to: 1000 Friends of Oregon, P.O. Box 2442, Grants Pass, OR 97528, Attn: Greg Holmes.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 30, 2019
