William Spalding
Feb 7, 1938 - Jul 20, 2019
Walnut Creek
Wild Bill Spalding gleefully sang with his family gathered around before passing peacefully in the wee hours. William Cannivet Spalding was born in Oakland, CA to Paul & Catherine Spalding, and grew-up in the Millsmont neighborhood with his older brothers Jim and Robert. He attended St. Cyril's School, and graduated from Bishop O'Dowd HS and St. Mary's College.
Bill devoted his life to service of others. He started his CPA career at Arthur Anderson in San Francisco and later started his own, regional CPA firm in Walnut Creek, assisting numerous local business start-ups. He was a life-long Boy Scout, earning the rank of Eagle Scout in his youth. He was Scout Master for Mt. Diablo Council Pack 864 and was awarded the Silver Beaver in recognition for his contributions to Scouting. He was a longtime member of Rotary International where he first served as President of WC Sunrise Rotary, then District Governor, and recently joined the Pleasant Hill Rotary. Bill traveled the world on behalf of Rotary, distributing vaccines to the needy. He founded Operation Sunrise, a partnership between Rotoplast Int'l and ENT surgeons who donated facial reconstructive surgeries in Chile.
Bill's passions included the outdoors, sports and music. He loved the Sierra Nevada where he camped, backpacked, and fly fished with family and the Scouts. Bill was a long-distance runner at O'Dowd. As a football fan, he cheered passionately over the years for the St. Mary's Gaels, the Green Bay Packers, and the De La Salle Spartans. Bill was a marvelous tenor; he performed in musicals at O'Dowd and was a longtime member of the prestigious Blackhawk Chorus. He traveled with the chorus on tours to New York, Italy, England and Ireland. Despite ongoing health issues, and the gradual loss of strength and mobility, Bill never once complained, nor lost his humor. He always had a joke or a song to lighten the mood.
Bill is survived by his children (Doug, Anne, Susan & Sally), their mother Joan Spalding, eight grandchildren (Marcos and Lucia Spagat-Spalding, Claire, Scott & Grace Ciabattari, Lao Akili, Tom Hom and Stevie Wolfe), brother Robert (Nancy), a niece and nephews.
Donations in his memory are welcome:
Pleasant Hill Rotary Foundation
3264 Buskirk Avenue, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
We invite family and friends to celebrate his life on Sunday afternoon, Sept 15, 2019. For details, RSVP to [email protected]
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2019