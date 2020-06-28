William V. Wagner Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WIlliam V. Wagner, Jr.
March 31, 1924 - May 29, 2020
Resident of Bay Area/Pioneer, CA
William (Bill) V. Wagner, Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 96. Born In Suffern New York, Bill was the eldest of three children to Helen and William V. Wagner, Sr.
Attending Cornell University on a full scholarship and graduating with honors, Bill completed a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. He was a Veteran who served time in the Army stationed in London and Germany during WWII.
He spent seven years working for Saudi Aramco helping to start a refinery. In 1958, he relocated to Orinda, Ca., where he and his wife raised four kids and spent the remainder of his career working for Standard Oil (Chevron). He retired to Pioneer, Ca., for thirty years, and spent his final days in the Bay Area.
Bill served on the CAMI (California Alliance of the Mentally ILL) board for 15 years. He volunteered as a docent at Carson Pass in the Sierra Nevada, part of the El Dorado National Forest. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and was an advocate for many causes such as NAMI-California, Doctors Without Borders, Spirit in Action, and The Nature Conservancy to name a few.
Predeceased by his wife of 65 years Margaret (Peg)Waldron Wagner (2015), his son Alan (Rob) Wagner (2015), and daughter Mary Wagner (2011), his parents Helen and William V. Wagner Sr., and sibling Kathryn Luise Piane, Bill is survived by daughters Emily (Mark) Hopkins of Martinez, Ca, and Elaine (John) Braisted of Gahanna, Ohio, his brother Jacob Arthur(Art), several nieces and nephews, and cousin Margaret Harvey.
Bill will reside in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery located in Dixon, Ca. next to his wife. In lieu of services, please consider making a tribute to William V. Wagner Jr., with a donation in his name to: American Friends Service Committee - www.afsc.org, NAMI California -namica.org, The Nature Conservancy - www.nature.org, or a charity of your choice.


View the online memorial for ?WIlliam V. Wagner, Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 25, 2020
Dear family please accept our condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love ones, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved