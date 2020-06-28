WIlliam V. Wagner, Jr.
March 31, 1924 - May 29, 2020
Resident of Bay Area/Pioneer, CA
William (Bill) V. Wagner, Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 96. Born In Suffern New York, Bill was the eldest of three children to Helen and William V. Wagner, Sr.
Attending Cornell University on a full scholarship and graduating with honors, Bill completed a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. He was a Veteran who served time in the Army stationed in London and Germany during WWII.
He spent seven years working for Saudi Aramco helping to start a refinery. In 1958, he relocated to Orinda, Ca., where he and his wife raised four kids and spent the remainder of his career working for Standard Oil (Chevron). He retired to Pioneer, Ca., for thirty years, and spent his final days in the Bay Area.
Bill served on the CAMI (California Alliance of the Mentally ILL) board for 15 years. He volunteered as a docent at Carson Pass in the Sierra Nevada, part of the El Dorado National Forest. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and was an advocate for many causes such as NAMI-California, Doctors Without Borders, Spirit in Action, and The Nature Conservancy to name a few.
Predeceased by his wife of 65 years Margaret (Peg)Waldron Wagner (2015), his son Alan (Rob) Wagner (2015), and daughter Mary Wagner (2011), his parents Helen and William V. Wagner Sr., and sibling Kathryn Luise Piane, Bill is survived by daughters Emily (Mark) Hopkins of Martinez, Ca, and Elaine (John) Braisted of Gahanna, Ohio, his brother Jacob Arthur(Art), several nieces and nephews, and cousin Margaret Harvey.
Bill will reside in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery located in Dixon, Ca. next to his wife. In lieu of services, please consider making a tribute to William V. Wagner Jr., with a donation in his name to: American Friends Service Committee - www.afsc.org, NAMI California -namica.org, The Nature Conservancy - www.nature.org, or a charity of your choice.
View the online memorial for ?WIlliam V. Wagner, Jr.
March 31, 1924 - May 29, 2020
Resident of Bay Area/Pioneer, CA
William (Bill) V. Wagner, Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 96. Born In Suffern New York, Bill was the eldest of three children to Helen and William V. Wagner, Sr.
Attending Cornell University on a full scholarship and graduating with honors, Bill completed a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. He was a Veteran who served time in the Army stationed in London and Germany during WWII.
He spent seven years working for Saudi Aramco helping to start a refinery. In 1958, he relocated to Orinda, Ca., where he and his wife raised four kids and spent the remainder of his career working for Standard Oil (Chevron). He retired to Pioneer, Ca., for thirty years, and spent his final days in the Bay Area.
Bill served on the CAMI (California Alliance of the Mentally ILL) board for 15 years. He volunteered as a docent at Carson Pass in the Sierra Nevada, part of the El Dorado National Forest. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and was an advocate for many causes such as NAMI-California, Doctors Without Borders, Spirit in Action, and The Nature Conservancy to name a few.
Predeceased by his wife of 65 years Margaret (Peg)Waldron Wagner (2015), his son Alan (Rob) Wagner (2015), and daughter Mary Wagner (2011), his parents Helen and William V. Wagner Sr., and sibling Kathryn Luise Piane, Bill is survived by daughters Emily (Mark) Hopkins of Martinez, Ca, and Elaine (John) Braisted of Gahanna, Ohio, his brother Jacob Arthur(Art), several nieces and nephews, and cousin Margaret Harvey.
Bill will reside in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery located in Dixon, Ca. next to his wife. In lieu of services, please consider making a tribute to William V. Wagner Jr., with a donation in his name to: American Friends Service Committee - www.afsc.org, NAMI California -namica.org, The Nature Conservancy - www.nature.org, or a charity of your choice.
View the online memorial for ?WIlliam V. Wagner, Jr.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.