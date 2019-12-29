|
William Vandenburgh
July 24, 1924 - Dec. 5, 2019
Springfield, OR
Bill Vandenburgh died on December 5, 2019, in Eugene, Oregon, at the age of 95. He was born in Seattle on July 24, 1924, to George Henry and Eva (Wenger) Vandenburgh. Growing up in the Green Lake district and later attending Lincoln High School, he believed his experience at Daniel Bagley elementary school profoundly shaped his life. Attending the University of Washington, he completed bachelor's and master's degrees in mathematics and was a member of Phi Delta Theta and the Naval R.O.T.C.
Beginning a lifelong commitment to basketball, Bill played for Coach Hec Edmundson as a forward for the UW Huskies, twice serving as the team captain, once advancing to the NCAA Elite Eight. He later played AAU ball for Alpine Dairy and was drafted in 1949 by the Boston Celtics, where he played briefly. Bill was a Marine, serving at Camp Lejeune during WWII and at Camp Pendleton and Fort Sill during the Korean War.
After the war, Bill completed his Doctorate of Education at Columbia University. While in New York City, he met Rita Simon (of West Palm Beach). They married in 1953 in Florida and moved to California, where Bill joined the faculty at Fresno State University as a professor of the history of sport and basketball coach. In 1960, he was recruited to the new California State University at Hayward to establish the Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education and to coach basketball. In the early 1960's, Bill's first CSUH teams developed great chemistry and outperformed everyone's expectations. The players remained lifelong friends with one another and Coach Vandy, gathering regularly throughout the decades and maintaining relationships that were a great joy to Bill.
At Cal State Hayward, Bill moved into academic administration as Executive Dean, leading the institution through significant growth and change from 1965-1984. Prior to his retirement in 1992, he returned to teaching and served as the assistant basketball coach, instrumental in the successes of two West Regional NCAA Div. II championship teams.
A liberal Democrat, Bill was active in local and state politics in California, serving as south county campaign manager for the McGovern presidential race and running for state assembly (unsuccessful by a narrow margin). In keeping with his political beliefs, Bill was committed to social and economic justice issues in the Bay Area. His proudest achievement was his role in Eden Housing, a non-profit affordable housing organization he helped found in 1968. Chairing and serving on the Eden Housing board for nearly 50 years, he saw the organization grow in remarkable ways, developing nearly 11,000 affordable units that have been home to more than 100,000 low-income Californians.
Bill and Rita lived in the California Bay Area, first in Fremont and then in Hayward, from 1960-2013. They then relocated to Springfield, Oregon, to be near their daughter Laura and her husband, John Tuttle. Throughout his life, but particularly after retirement, Bill and Rita were global travelers, eager to experience new cultures, people and places. An avid animal lover, Bill found great pleasure in the dogs and cats - and at times goats, chickens and horses – that were a huge part of the family.
Bill is survived by his wife Rita, his daughter Laura Vandenburgh (son-in-law John Tuttle), and his sister Edith Vandenburgh of Seattle, WA. Bill believed strongly in charitable giving, supporting a broad range of environmental, political, animal rescue and social justice organizations. If you wish to honor his memory, please consider donations to the Bill Vandenburgh Resident Services Fund at Eden Housing (edenhousing.org) or other charities.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019