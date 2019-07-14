William Vickroy Evans

Jan 26, 1943 – June 28, 2019

Lafayette, California

William "Vic" Evans passed away on Friday, June 28, due to complications related to esophageal cancer. Vic was passionate about his family, his work, and his commitment to service in the community, and he will be remembered for his generous spirit and unique sense of humor.

Vic was born in Pittsburgh, PA and attended Girard College, a boarding school in Philadelphia. Orphaned prenatally, Vic discovered camaraderie and fellowship with his classmates at Girard, with whom he maintained lifelong friendships. After graduating from Girard, Vic attended Penn State University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in sociology.

Vic had a long and successful career of more than 40 years working in the oil industry. He started his career at Gulf Oil, and in 1985, his career brought him and his family to the Bay Area when he began working for Chevron Oil as a compensation analyst. Throughout his career, Vic maintained loving friendships with his coworkers, and work was a place where he found purpose and satisfaction.

Outside of work, Vic had a lifelong commitment to volunteering in the community: He was involved in St. Mary's and St. Perpetua's churches, Lamorinda youth sports, and the Boy Scouts, to name only a few of the organizations that he contributed to over the years. Vic also loved nature, and was always happy when he was working in the garden or going for hikes with his friends. He was also passionate about sports, mysteries, and all things humorous.

Vic is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Anna, his two sons, Tom and Anthony, and his brother, David.

A private memorial service will be held for Vic, date to be announced.





View the online memorial for William Vickroy Evans Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019