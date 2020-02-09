|
William Walter Lewerenz
February 21, 1931 - January 21, 2020
Lafayette, CA
William Walter Lewerenz passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 21, 2020 following a brief illness. Fondly referred to as Bill, he lived the past 56 years in Lafayette, CA with Joan, his beloved wife of 57 years. Born in Des Plaines, IL, Bill was the son of Esther (Duerkop) and William Lewerenz. He grew up in Park Ridge, IL, and was the second eldest of 4 children. Bill was preceded in death by his sisters Esther Brandon and Linda Graver. Bill graduated from Maine Township High School in 1948 where he was a member of the track and swim teams. He attended Illinois Wesleyan College for 2 years before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Following service, Bill moved to Southern California where his parents had relocated. Bill transferred to the University of California, Berkeley (CAL) on the G.I. Bill. During his time at CAL, he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and Senior Class President. He graduated in 1956 and remained a loyal alum.
Bill loved living and working in the San Francisco Bay Area where he and Joan raised their three children. Bill was passionate about his family, coaching his kid's sports teams, walking/running with his dogs, snow skiing and riding his horses. Bill rode at Buckeye Ranch, Rolling Ridge Ranch and Gilhaus Ranch, all formerly in Lafayette. He moved his horses to the Alhambra Valley and frequently rode the Briones park trails well into his 80's. An avid reader, he favored Louis L'Amour western books; loved his morning cup of Peet's coffee, watching sports, the British TV sitcom 'Are You Being Served', and spending time at the family cabin in Lake Tahoe. Bill enjoyed family vacations and the many trips he and Joan took over the years; including a wonderful cruise to Alaska last June.
Upon graduation from CAL, Bill worked in sales for Kaiser Steel in Los Angeles. He embraced the beach lifestyle; living at the beach for a few years and surfing the waves on his Hobie long board. Kaiser Steel transferred him back to the San Francisco Bay Area but he left his position soon after to work for Ellson Metals. In 1965, Bill went to work for Ritchie Commercial as a sales agent in commercial-industrial real estate. He was a consistent top producer before starting his own commercial-industrial real estate firm Lewerenz Company, Inc. in 1972. After 50 successful years in the industry, Bill retired in 2015.
Bill will be remembered as a man who strove to model his values of honesty, integrity, hard work and love of family. He was a kind and caring person who made a positive impact on the lives of those he encountered. Bill never hesitated to tell his family that he loved them and was proud of them. We all like to think that he rode his horse off into the sunset. Bill is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Sally (Kent) McKay, son John (Pam), son Rob, 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, his sister Sylvia Waters, and extended family members across the country.
Interment will be private at Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary in Lafayette, CA followed by a celebration of Bill's life at Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church in Lafayette, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bill Lewerenz's memory to: Bruns House In-Patient Hospice Facility – Hospice East Bay online at www.hospiceeastbay.org or by check mailed to: Hospice East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Avenue, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020