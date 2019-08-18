|
|
William "Bill" Wellington Zelko
December 24, 1970 - July 23, 2019
Former Resident of Danville
Bill passed away suddenly in Culver City, CA. He was born in Arcadia, CA and spent his childhood in Wisconsin and New Jersey prior to moving to Danville.
Bill graduated from De La Salle High School, Class of 1990. He played football at DLS and continued his football career at University of San Diego where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.
In his adult years, he traveled extensively to Mexico, Central America, South America and Poland. Bill loved the outdoors, especially backpacking, skiing, fishing and golf. A highlight for Bill was spending time with his niece and nephew and attending all of their sporting events.
He is survived by his parents, Jim and Joan Zelko of Martinez, his sister, Jill Tripaldi of Danville and his dog, Maggie. He leaves his brother-in-law Greg Tripaldi and his niece and nephew, Sadie and Luke.
His adventurous spirit and warm smile will be missed by all.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 199 Brandon Road, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523. A reception will follow the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to De La Salle Financial Aid Program, 1130 Winton Drive, Concord, CA 94518 (www.dlshs.org) or to University of San Diego Torero Scholar-Athlete Fund (http://bit.ly/honorbillzelko)
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019