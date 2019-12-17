|
Willie James Lewis
Resident of Oakland, California
September 6, 1936 ~ December 13, 2019
Willie James Lewis was born on September 6, 1936 to Willie and Mary Angelena (Thibodeaux) Lewis in Port Arthur, Texas. His family moved to Oakland, CA when Willie was eight years-old.
Willie is survived by his wife, Mildred; children, William (Novell) and Esther "Angie" (Ernest).
Rosary/Viewing will be December 18th, 2019 CP Bannon, 6800 International Blvd. Oakland, CA at 5-7pm and Mass will be on December 19, 2019, Divine Mercy Perish 3725 High Street, Oakland, CA at 11am. Reception immediately following at Divine Mercy Perish.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 17, 2019