|
|
Willis "Will" Urban
February 5, 1928 ~ October 14, 2019
Resident of Portland, Oregon
Willis "Will" Urban passed away peacefully in Portland, Oregon on October 14, 2019. Will and his twin brother Louis (who preceded him in death in 1984) were born February 5, 1928 to Louis and Edna Urban in Portland, Oregon. Will, Louis, and older sister Geraldine all attended Washington High School in Portland, where Will played on the 1945 Oregon State High School Championship basketball team.
Upon graduation in fall, 1946, Will was drafted into the military where he spent a short time in the navy. In 1948 Will enrolled at the University of Oregon on a basketball scholarship and in his junior year achieved first team All Northern Division honors, and second team AP All Coast, Pac-8. While at U of O, Will became a member of the Phi Delta fraternity where he became president his senior year.
Upon graduation in 1951 with a BS degree in Business Administration and having been enrolled in the Air Force ROTC program, Will again found himself back in the service during the Korean Conflict, but this time as 2nd Lieutenant. After serving a year in Korea, in 1952, he returned to the US as a 1st Lieutenant.
In 1953 Will met Joan L. Knudsen, a graduate of Oregon State College. They married in 1955 and had three sons - Gary Urban of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, Glenn Urban of Alamo, CA and Corey Urban of San Francisco.
In 1954 Will went to work for Shell Oil Company as a salesman and retired from Shell 35 years later as a real estate representative.
In 2005, Will was inducted into the Portland, Oregon Interscholastic Sports Hall of Fame.
Will is survived by his sister Geraldine Gormley of Edmonds, WA, his three sons, Gary, Glenn, and Corey, two daughters in-law, Sybelle Urban of Rio De Janeiro and Mary Jane Urban of Alamo, CA, and four grand kids Valerie Urban of Manhattan NY, Eric Urban of North Hollywood, CA and Garret and Grant Urban of Alamo, CA. Will's wife Joan preceded him in death in 1995.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Diabetes Association.
At Will's request, no services will be held.
View the online memorial for Willis "Will" Urban
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019