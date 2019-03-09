East Bay Times Obituaries
Wilma Johnson Resident of Oakland, CA Wilma passed away on March 3rd in Oakland. She retired as the Director of Public Health Nursing for Alameda County after 34 years of service. Wilma entered the nursing profession in 1952 as a registered nurse on the surgical floor of Stanford University. She moved to New York where she completed her Master's Degree at Columbia University She was a very accomplished woman, pioneering as "the first" in many areas- at her high school graduation, she was the first Black commencement speaker and the first female commencement speaker. She was the first Black nursing student at Stanford University. She was the first black Public Health Nurse in Alameda County and the first Public Health Nursing Director in both the County and State. Throughout the years she served her church community, Downs United Methodist and her Sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha with distinction. Quiet Hour and the Sorority Ivy Beyond the Wall ceremony will be held Monday, March 11th from 6:00-7:30 at Fouche Hudson Funeral Home 3665 Telegraph Avenue in Oakland. Funeral Services will be held at Downs United Methodist Church 6026 Idaho Street Oakland, California Tuesday, March 12th at 11am. Fouche's Hudson Funeral 510-654-8558
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 9, 2019
