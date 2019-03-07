|
Wilma Lowe
A 65-year resident of Walnut Creek, Wilma Lowe, age 95, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of James Vernon Lowe (deceased). Loving mother to Pam (Bill Randall) Foster, Debbie (Bob) Reynolds, Jamie (Mike) Kuhl, Trisha (Eric) Olson & Merrilee (Dick) Plesha. Known to many as "Gram", she is also survived by her 14 Grandchildren, and 18 Great-Grandchildren. Wilma was born on April 30, 1923 in Herrin, Illinois. She married Jim on August 28, 1948. Wilma loved living in Walnut Creek & spending time with her family & friends in the community & walking her dog, Mimi. Wilma also enjoyed volunteering at her children's school, as a candy striper at John Muir, & at The Garret Thrift Shop. Wilma's quick wit & sense of humor brought a smile to all who were around her. A private service for family will be held on Friday, March 8. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made at http://bit.ly/GramBench
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2019