Wilma YsitJan 19, 1938 - May 18, 2020Resident of SunolWilma "Joyce" Ysit passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, in her Sunol home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Oakland, her parents, Julius and Sylvia Davis, moved to Sunol when she was one year old, making her the longest living resident of Sunol. Joyce enjoyed the country life with sisters Norma Adams, Wanda Jessup, and Sandy Caldeira, all who have passed on before her.Joyce met the love of her life, Apolinario "Ario" Ysit, at the Niles Movie Theater when they were teenagers and married in 1957. Children soon followed, and the family moved into their Kilkare Road home in 1960. Joyce also attended Amador High School in Pleasanton.In her early years, she was active in the Little Brown Church of Sunol alongside her sisters and mother. As an adult, she volunteered with her husband Ario at several community events such as the Great Sunol Chili Cook-off and Bed Races, Grandmothers of the Most Beautiful Babies Club, and the Sunol Business Guild.During the 1980s, Joyce and a good friend started a successful stained-glass company called Country Stained Glass, and their artistic talents can be seen all over the bay area.In more recent years, she enjoyed spending time with her family, making crafts, completing word search puzzles and playing Liverpool Rummy and she would usually win.Joyce is survived by her husband of 63 years Ario, daughter Victoria Christian, son Jeffrey Ysit, granddaughter Jessica Christian and grandsons, Jeffrey Ysit Jr. and Maxwell Ysit; and many nieces and nephews and friends.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.