Wilson Gandola
June 29, 1930 - September 20, 2020
Resident of Pinole, CA
Wilson Gandola, age 90 of Pinole, California passed away early Sunday morning, September 20th, 2020.
He was first generation American born here in Richmond, CA. His parents were from Dongo and Pianello Lario, Lake Como, Italy. He served in the US Army during the Korean War as a Corporal. He retired from the University of California as a Machinist. He was an active member of the Fratellanza for over 50 years, SIRS BR#2 and Sons of Norway. He was a meticulous man who enjoyed traveling with his wife Sonnie. Especially trips to Italy and Norway visiting family members and many other countries as well as RV traveling through all 50 states. But by far, enjoying time with his family with a good meal was his biggest joy of all!
He was a devoted husband of 62 years to his wife Sonja Gandola. Loving father and Superhero to his two daughters Laura Stanley and Anna-Marie Hendrickson and father-in-law to John Hendrickson.
Extremely proud Grandpa to Jerry (Stephanie) DeMartile, Robert Stanley, Joshua (Jacklynn) Stanley, Rick (Jennifer) DeMartile and Brandon (Ashley) DeMartile. And always doting Great Grandpa to Savannah Marie, Summer, Gianna and Stella DeMartile.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your local MS Chapter or Alzheimer's Association
