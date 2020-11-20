Winfield Scott Wilmore IIJune 16, 1937 - November 11, 2020Resident of Diablo, CAW. Scott Wilmore, died November 11, 2020 at home in Diablo. Born in Denver, Colorado on June 16, 1937, he was the son of Anne Evans and Meredith Wilmore and brother to William Wilmore. At an early age, it became evident that Scott had a sharp mind and quick wit. He was a hard worker and applied himself to understanding and fixing problems. Scott earned a scholarship to attend Stanford University where he studied engineering and graduated despite the transgressions of his beloved DKE fraternity brothers. During his lifetime, the Stanford Cardinal beat Cal 44 times yet lost only 33.Before going on to pursue a master's in business at USC, Scott served in the Marine Corps and trained as a pilot. In Southern California, Scott met and married his wife of over fifty years, Cynthia (Cordes) Wilmore. Scott and Cindy had two children, Laurie and Greg, and moved their family to Belgium where Scott worked for a precision tool company building a factory and sales organization. Over the course of his career, he was an early innovator and successful entrepreneur in the fields of electronic measurement and computing, and he also worked on missile and space projects related to national defense.At heart, Scott was a man of the West, courageous and self-reliant. In the late 70's, Scott and his family moved back to the United States where he was a part of the community of Diablo for over forty years. One of Scott's great pleasures was the comradery he found playing tennis and golf at Diablo Country Club. He also treasured the friendship of his Monday morning Bridge group. He loved his extended family which includes three grandsons: Julian, Gus and Mack.The precision of Scott's work life was sometimes found lacking in his back yard, where he puttered about, patched sprinklers and applied duct tape to things in need of repair. Scott was secure in his competence, accepting of the mysteries in life, and unflappable about the things he could not change. In recent years, although Scott battled Parkinson's Disease, he endured without complaint and was still quick with a conspiratorial smile. His family's hope and consolation is that Scott's spirit is now freed to move with grace and flow among those who remember him. The family will hold a celebration of Scott's life at a later date.In lieu of flowers, consider planting a Dahlia tuber, and the following quote by William Wallace Wilmore (Scott's great grandfather, an early nurseryman, who was known as the father of the Dahlia): "Flowers are the pure gold of human thought, requiring neither scholarship or great intelligence in the interpretation."