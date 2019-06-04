Wynne "Tooty" Flanagan

February 10, 1947 ~ May 23, 2019

Resident of Castro Valley, CA

Wynne 'Tooty' Flanagan died in her home on May 23rd, 2019 in Castro Valley CA due to complications following cancer. She was 72.

Tooty was born on February 10th, 1947 in Oakland CA. She was a lifetime resident of Alameda County. Tooty attended the University of Hawaii, the University of Santa Barbara and graduated from Cal State Hayward. She married Patrick Flanagan in 1969.

Tooty is survived by her husband, Patrick, her only child, son, Aaron Flanagan and her five grandchildren: Katherine 'Katie'; Joshua 'Josh', Kevin, Connor and Derek, as well as the mothers of her grandchildren, former daughter-in-law Sara Flanagan and Jackie Gastufson

Tooty will be buried in a private ceremony at Dixon National Cemetery. A celebration of life is planned for June 8th, 2019 at the Moose Lodge on 20835 Rutledge Road, Castro Valley from El 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tooty's life.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the at donate3.cancer.org. and dedicate your donation to the memory of Wynne Flannagan.





View the online memorial for Wynne "Tooty" Flanagan Published in East Bay Times on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary