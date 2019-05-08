Yoshiharu Shimada

June 20, 1923 ~ February 9, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek, California

After a brief illness, Yosh peacefully passed away at his home of 63 years. He was born and raised in Vacaville and graduated from Vacaville High School.

In 1942 Yosh, his mother, and his three older siblings were shipped to an internment camp for the duration of WWII. After his release he married Emiko Sano, moved to Berkeley, and began his career as a gardener. In 1956 he moved his family to Walnut Creek. Both he and his wife became active members of the local Japanese-American community where he formed the first boys basketball team. Yosh loved sports and had played basketball and baseball in high school.

After his younger son Bruce graduated from high school, Yosh took up playing golf and made a hole-in-one at the age of 84. His other passions were working in his yard and traveling with his wife and friends. He lived a good and productive life and will be missed.

As per his wishes, a private memorial service was held on April 6th.





