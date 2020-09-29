Yoshiko Alice OharaNov. 6, 1927 - Sept. 22, 2020Resident of Oakland, CAYoshiko Alice Ohara, known as Alice or Auntie to her friends and family, passed away at home from complications of a stroke. Alice was born in Oakland, California, to Toru and Rin (Nakamura) Ohara who immigrated from Japan. When she was five, Alice and her family returned to Japan. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in fine arts, focusing on playing the piano. Alice came back to the United States in 1957 to pursue a career. She worked for the US Forestry Department and, after retiring, joined the Physicians Benefits Department of Kaiser Permanente where she worked another ten years. She was an intelligent, strong, independent woman who was also generous, caring and somewhat stubborn. She loved classical music, animals (especially dogs) and traveling.Alice was predeceased by her parents, older brother Dr. Itaru Ohara, and sister Kyoko Ohara. She is survived by her brother Dr. Kazuo Ohara, her other sister and best friend, Rosemary Kurita, and many nieces, nephews and cousins in both the US and Japan. Given the current environment, there will not be a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the ASPCA.