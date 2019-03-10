|
Yoshiko Hikoyeda
Resident of Berkeley and San Jose
Yoshiko Hikoyeda, age 98, of Berkeley and San Jose, passed away on March 3, 2019, in San Jose. Yoshiko was born in San Francisco, California, to Keijiro and Hisano Takiguchi on August 14, 1920. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tadashi Hikoyeda, her parents and siblings. Yoshiko is survived by her children, Allan (Nancy) of San Jose, Janet of Silver Spring, Maryland, grandchildren, Benjamin and Eva (Helen), great-grandchild, Robbie, nieces and nephew. At her request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers or koden, memorials may be given to the Berkeley Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple or to a . The Hikoyeda family extends our sincere thanks to Michiko-en Care Home and to Lincoln Glen Skilled Nursing Facility.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019