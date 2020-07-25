Yukiko Takei
September 16, 1932 - July 12, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
Age 87, passed peacefully at Brookdale North Fremont on July 12, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Gene Takei (2005). Survived by children, Kevin (Celeste) Takei, Dawn (Ronald) Ishisaki, Tonia (Steven) Kramp, Dina (Richard) Kanaya; grandchildren, Kristy (Charles) Chang, Bryan (Stefanie) Takei, Kyler and Kellie Ishisaki, Tyrel and Ethan Kramp, Paul Kanaya; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Timothy Chang; sisters, Sumi (Tac) Handa, Fumi (Eric) Lim, brother, Mabo Shimada, in-laws, Margaret Shimada and Juanita Shimada; many nieces & nephews. Loved by all. No memorial service planned at this time due to the pandemic. View the online memorial for Yukiko Takei