Yuwao "Don" Nakatani


1922 - 2020
Yuwao "Don" Nakatani Obituary
Yuwao "Don" Nakatani
Oct 26,1922-Jan 8,2020
Concord, CA
Yuwao passed away peacefully at home after a short illness.
Yuwao was born to Yonezo and Tsuneko Nakatani in San Francisco, CA. During WWII he was interned with his family in Arizona and California . He returned to Concord, CA and made a living as a farmer and gardener. In 1951 she married Miyeko Terada. Together they had two sons, Ronald(Debbie) and Peter. He spent his retirement years making Bonsai Trees and growing vegetables.
Yuwao is survived by his sons Ronald Nakatani of Dublin, and Peter Nakatani of Concord. He is also survived by brothers Tohoru of Denver, Yukio of Concord, June of Arcadia, Henry of Concord, and Sister Nancy of Walnut Creek.
Services were held and will be inurned at Oakmont Memorial Park, Lafayette, California


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 25, 2020
