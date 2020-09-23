Yvonne Colombo1938 - 2020Resident of Moraga, CAYvonne Colombo, born and raised in Richmond, CA, passed away peacefully on September 11, surrounded by her loving family.In 1958, Yvonne married the love of her life, Frank. She was a devoted mother to their two children. In 1973, the family moved to Moraga, where Yvonne lived until her last day. Yvonne's greatest joys were her family and close friends. She was a devoted mother to Karen Ward (Michael) and Peter Colombo (Susie). She was a beloved Grammy to Matthew Ward (Whitney), Kelly Ward, Annie Ward and Stephen Colombo (Megan) and Stephanie Colombo. She was adored by her great-grandchildren Kellen, Beau and Francesca (Frankie) Ward. Yvonne will be deeply missed by her sister, Evelyn Pocekay, brother, Richard Pauletich (Meg), sister-in-law, Katherine Bruzzone, childhood friend, Dolores Herzog and her many loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her endeared parents, Peter and Madeline Pauletich and her cherished husband, Frank.Yvonne leaves a legacy of unconditional love and joy of life to all who knew her. She was an active member of St. Monica Church, St. Mary's College Women's Guild and the Lamorinda Gardening Club.There will be an outdoor funeral mass at St. Monica Catholic Church, Moraga, Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00am. Internment will follow mass at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lafayette. All COVID GATHERING GUIDELINES will be followed. Donations can be made to Hospice of the East Bay.Hull's Walnut Creek ChapelJason O'Keefe925-934-5400