Moore's Mission Funeral Home
1390 Monument Blvd.
Concord, CA 94520
925-682-1100
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore's Mission Funeral Home
1390 Monument Blvd.
Concord, CA 94520
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Moore's Mission Funeral Home
1390 Monument Blvd.
Concord, CA 94520
Yvonne D. Hunter


Yvonne D. Hunter Obituary
Yvonne D. Hunter
Apr 11, 1933 - May 2, 2019
Resident of Concord
Yvonne passed at the age of 86 years she was preceded in death by her Husband Alvin L. Hunter (1986). Survived by her children Cynthia Flores, David & Jeff Hunter, 7 Grandchildren 4 Great Grandchildren. Visitation from 4-8 PM Tue May 7 at Moore's Mission Funeral Home 1390 Monument Blvd Concord Funeral Services 10 AM Wed May 8 at Moore's Mission Funeral Home with Burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery 2011 Arnold Industrial Way Concord


Published in East Bay Times on May 5, 2019
