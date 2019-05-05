|
Yvonne D. Hunter
Apr 11, 1933 - May 2, 2019
Resident of Concord
Yvonne passed at the age of 86 years she was preceded in death by her Husband Alvin L. Hunter (1986). Survived by her children Cynthia Flores, David & Jeff Hunter, 7 Grandchildren 4 Great Grandchildren. Visitation from 4-8 PM Tue May 7 at Moore's Mission Funeral Home 1390 Monument Blvd Concord Funeral Services 10 AM Wed May 8 at Moore's Mission Funeral Home with Burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery 2011 Arnold Industrial Way Concord
Published in East Bay Times on May 5, 2019