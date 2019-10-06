East Bay Times Obituaries
1917 - 2019
Yvonne Marie Halloran
January 12, 1917 - September 25, 2019
Resident of Lafayette
Yvonne Halloran passed away peacefully at the age of 102 in Lafayette.
Yvonne was born in Oakland, CA to Jeannette Robin and Carlos Carrick. She graduated from Healds Business College and worked several years for Stokely Van Camp.
She married James Francis Halloran in 1949. They settled in Oakland and raised their two children. After Fran died in 1987 she moved to Rossmoor. She lived at Rossmoor for 26 years. There she met Gordon Hughes. They spent many years traveling and enjoying retired life. Gordon passed away in 2003. In 2015 she moved to Byron Park and in 2017 to Happy Valley Home for our Parents in Lafayette.
Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Michele (John) Siegfried and son, James (Pamela) Halloran. She leaves four grandchildren, Robin (Stefan) Robinson, Kevin (Kristen) Halloran, John Siegfried (Jamie Bogaards), Megan Allen and three great grandsons, Logan and Connor Halloran and Clay Robinson. She was predeceased by her brother, Edward Carrick.
The family thanks Demaris Onofrei and all the staff at Happy Valley for their loving and compassionate care.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions are preferred to .


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019
