Zella Spaulding
June 8, 1929 – Nov. 27, 2019
Resident of Concord
Zella Grace (Black) Spaulding, wife, mother and grandmother, died Nov. 27, 2019 in Brentwood. She was 90. The native of Massena, Iowa, lived in Brentwood for six years and had previously lived in Concord since 1954. She attended University of Omaha, earned a teaching certificate at Iowa State in Ames, and taught grades K-8 in a one-room schoolhouse in Iowa before marrying Dick Spaulding and moving to California in 1952. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Concord, since 1977, and had previously been a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Concord, for 23 years. At various times, Zella has served as a pastor's secretary, Sunday School superintendent/teacher, choir member, wedding coordinator, and hospitality volunteer. After working 10 years in the admissions office and 15 years in the library at Diablo Valley College, Pleasant Hill, Zella retired in 1987; and often returned to campus to substitute in the cashier's department. In retirement she was active in the local chapter of Bible Study Fellowship International for nine years; eight years as a discussion leader. Zella also hosted a women's Bible study group weekly in her home through 2012. She enjoyed family gatherings and participating in XYZ, the seniors group at church.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Dave Pace of Brentwood; and daughter, Deb Hollinger of Concord; grandchildren, Jennifer Pace of Brentwood, Andrew (Kim) Pace of Knoxville, TN, and Courtney Hollinger of Concord; great-grandchildren, Annabelle Pace and Cooper Pace of Knoxville; and cousin by marriage, Dr. Joanne Jepson of San Francisco. She was the proud aunt of Ken Zellmer, Nancy Cianci, John Zellmer, and the late Joyce Nelson; and of her nieces by marriage, Judy Boyd, Linda Roberts, and the late Dianne Sciutto and Kathy Albertazzi.
Zella was proud to be called "Grandma" by numerous children and young adults in the church family and among other friends over the years. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Concord. Viewing will be 10-11:45am Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, followed by 12:15pm burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery; both in Concord. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Adult Program at George Miller Center-Concord, 3020 Grant St., Concord CA 94520; memo: Zella Spaulding.
The family will forever be thankful for all of the medical professionals, assisted living/memory care staff, and Hospice staff and volunteers who lovingly cared for our Mom and Grandma these past several years.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 4, 2019