Caira (Tony) Achille Sadly passed away 10th January,
aged 85.
Beloved husband of Pierina.
Loving Dad of Gianni, Michael and Aldo.
Adored Grandad of
Benito, Alicia and Daria.
Father-in-Law of Lisa, Lynne and Lea.
Greatly missed by us all.
Funeral to take place 20th February 12.00 noon at Our Lady of Ransom Church, Grange Road followed by an interment at Langney Cemetery.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to The Sussex Kidney Unit c/o Serenity, 43 South Street,
Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
