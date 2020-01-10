|
|
|
Leese Adrian
(Adie) Mr Action man died
suddenly but peacefully
after a long illness on
25th December 2019, aged 59.
Loving partner to Michele,
Son of Kathy, Dad to Andrew and David
and Step-dad to Tracey, Craig and Ryan.
A proud member of the
Eastbourne Lifeboat Crew.
Funeral to be held at
Eastbourne Crematorium on
Monday 20th January, at 3pm.
Family flowers only but
donations to Eastbourne RNLI
c/o Rosedale Funeral Service,
63 Grove Road, BN21 4UH.
Tel: 01323 726100
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 10, 2020