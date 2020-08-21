|
|
|
BEECH Alan Passed away peacefully on
11th August 2020 aged 90 years.
Loving husband to his wife Pam,
dad to Ian and Michael,
father-in-law to Treasa,
and grandad to Emily, Lucy and Molly.
He will be greatly missed by all his
family and friends.
Any enquiries regarding the service
can be made to Eastbourne Funeralcare Tel: 01323 734482
Anyone wishing to make a donation
in memory of Alan can do so
directly to the British Heart Foundation,
or to their chosen charity.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 21, 2020