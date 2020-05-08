|
KNIGHT Albert George Known as 'Ably' or 'Bert'
to his friends and family.
Passed away on St. George's Day,
23rd April at the Eastbourne Hospital, aged 82.
Most recently resided at
Coppice Court Nursing Home
but formerly from Upwyke House
and Longford Court, Eastbourne
where he had lots of fond memories.
Due to recent circumstances,
family members only will be in attendance for the funeral service which will take place on 12th May
at Eastbourne Crematorium,
Family Chapel.
Donations in Albert's memory may
be payable to 'Parkinson's UK' c/o
Haine & Son, 65 High Street, Polegate, BN26 6AH. Telephone 01323 489127.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 8, 2020