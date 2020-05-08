Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haine and Son Funeral Directors (Polegate)
65 High Street
Polegate, East Sussex BN26 6AH
01323 489127
Funeral service
Private
Eastbourne Crematorium, Family Chapel.
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Knight

Notice Condolences

Albert Knight Notice
KNIGHT Albert George Known as 'Ably' or 'Bert'
to his friends and family.
Passed away on St. George's Day,
23rd April at the Eastbourne Hospital, aged 82.
Most recently resided at
Coppice Court Nursing Home
but formerly from Upwyke House
and Longford Court, Eastbourne
where he had lots of fond memories.
Due to recent circumstances,
family members only will be in attendance for the funeral service which will take place on 12th May
at Eastbourne Crematorium,
Family Chapel.
Donations in Albert's memory may
be payable to 'Parkinson's UK' c/o
Haine & Son, 65 High Street, Polegate, BN26 6AH. Telephone 01323 489127.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -