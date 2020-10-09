|
Wallace The funeral took place on
Monday, 5th October for Group
Captain Albert Frederick Wallace, CBE, DFC, Chevalier de Legion d'Honneur, RAF (retired) at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Dearly beloved husband of the
late Evelyn, father of Robert and Hazel, grandfather of Christopher, Anthony and James and great grandfather to Chloe, Oscar, Léo, Charlotte and Woody.
Donations can be made to the
"RAF Benevolent Fund", care of
Serenity, 43 South Street,
Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
A Memorial Service will
be held in due course.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 9, 2020