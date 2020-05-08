Home

ARMSTRONG Alfred Proom
(Alf) Alf passed away suddenly but peacefully on the 4th May 2020,
aged 98 surrounded by his family.
Alf was a beloved husband to Pat and father to Brian, Bruce, Brent and Gillian, father-in-law to Alison and Margaret, dear grandfather to Andrew, Alex, Alastair and Edward
and great grandfather to Elysia.
Funeral Directors- Payne & Sons,
143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN.
Donations, in Alf's memory, may be
sent to them for St. Wilfred's Hospice,
Eastbourne or Eastbourne Lifeboats.
A celebration of his life will take
place when appropriate.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 8, 2020
