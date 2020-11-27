|
SHIELDS Alfred Edward Passed away peacefully on the 12th November 2020
aged 92 years.
A dearly loved Husband, Dad and Grandad. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
The service at the Downs Crematorium, Main Chapel, Brighton will take place on Friday 4th December at 12.00.
With regret, due to current restrictions, the funeral service will be limited to family only. Family flowers only. Donations can be made to The Salvation Army Eastbourne Citadel Corps c/o Frank Davey & Co, 153 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, Sussex, BN6 9PU.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 27, 2020