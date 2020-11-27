Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank Davey & Co Funeral Directors
153 High Street
Hassocks, Sussex BN6 9PU
01273 832179
Service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
12:00
Downs Crematorium, Main Chapel
Brighton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Shields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Shields

Notice Condolences

Alfred Shields Notice
SHIELDS Alfred Edward Passed away peacefully on the 12th November 2020
aged 92 years.
A dearly loved Husband, Dad and Grandad. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
The service at the Downs Crematorium, Main Chapel, Brighton will take place on Friday 4th December at 12.00.
With regret, due to current restrictions, the funeral service will be limited to family only. Family flowers only. Donations can be made to The Salvation Army Eastbourne Citadel Corps c/o Frank Davey & Co, 153 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, Sussex, BN6 9PU.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -