Alick Janaway Notice
JANAWAY Alick Earnest Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 2nd February 2020 aged 84 years, beloved husband of Eileen who passed away in November 2017, loved father of Neil, Keith and Diane, loved Grandfather of Leigh-Anne, Adam and James.
Father-in-Law of Keith and Rebecca. Funeral service will take place on
Friday 28th February at Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel at 12:00 midday. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Wilfrid's Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare, Polegate. BN26 6AD Tel 01323-487855.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 21, 2020
