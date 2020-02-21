|
|
|
Hendry Angela Regina It is with much sadness and deep regret to announce the death of our beautiful
and loving Mother,
Angela Regina Hendry.
She died on 30th January 2020 surrounded by her loved ones
and was fortified by the Rites of
Holy Mother Church.
Her funeral will take place at
12 Noon on Tuesday 25th February at
Our Lady of Ransom Catholic Church,
2 Grange Road, Eastbourne followed
by a Committal at Eastbourne Crematorium at 2.00 pm.
Angela's instructions were that people wear colourful clothes for the service.
There will be refreshments served after the Requiem Mass in the
Parish Church Hall.
We miss you so much Mama,
Rest in Peace x
Aaron, AJ And Natalie.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 21, 2020