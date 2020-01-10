|
|
|
SYGROVE Angela Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on 29th December 2019.
Much loved mum to
Susannah, Sylvia and Daniel
and adored grandmother to nine.
Funeral will take place on
28th January 2020 at 10am at
St Agnes Church.
All who knew her are welcome to attend. Family flowers only but donations if desired to
St Wilfrids Hospice or
British Heart Foundation c/o
Haine & Son Funeral Directors,
19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 10, 2020