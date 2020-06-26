Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haine and Son Funeral Directors (Polegate)
65 High Street
Polegate, East Sussex BN26 6AH
01323 489127
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne-Susan Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne-Susan Richardson

Notice Condolences

Anne-Susan Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON Anne-Susan
(known as Sue from Westham) Passed away peacefully on 14th June 2020.
Dearly loved wife of Michael.
Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends and loved forever.
Due to current restrictions, only immediate family to attend the
Funeral Service which will take place at
Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel on Friday 3rd July at 2pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired can be made payable to
'The Dogs Trust' c/o Haine and
Son, 65 High Street, Polegate,
East Sussex, BN26 6AH.
Telephone 01323 489127
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -