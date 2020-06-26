|
RICHARDSON Anne-Susan
(known as Sue from Westham) Passed away peacefully on 14th June 2020.
Dearly loved wife of Michael.
Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends and loved forever.
Due to current restrictions, only immediate family to attend the
Funeral Service which will take place at
Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel on Friday 3rd July at 2pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired can be made payable to
'The Dogs Trust' c/o Haine and
Son, 65 High Street, Polegate,
East Sussex, BN26 6AH.
Telephone 01323 489127
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 26, 2020