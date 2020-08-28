|
SMITH Annie Passed away peacefully on
15th August 2020 aged 99 years.
Loving mum to Jacqueline and Gary, Grandma to Alex.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Any enquires regarding the service.
Can be made to Eastbourne Funeralcare
Tel: 01323 734482.
Anyone wishing to make a donation
In Annie's memory can do so
directly to Guide Dogs For The Blind.
Guide Dogs,
Hillfields,
Burghfield Common,
Reading.
RG7 3YG
(Annie Smith supporter No: 35255301)
https://anniesmith.muchloved.com
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 28, 2020