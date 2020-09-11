Home

Anthony Brothers

Anthony Brothers Notice
Brothers




Anthony Chamberlaine Tony, Passed away peacefully at Victoria House, Polegate, on 6th September aged 89.
Actor, former town crier and curator of The Heritage Centre. Regular contributor to the local press.
He will be missed by many
For funeral details please contact Serenity, 01323 736446
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 11, 2020
